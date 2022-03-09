Cruz Azul will host Pumas UNAM for Matchday 10 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will face each other for Matchday 10 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Both teams need a victory to climb positions in the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free-trial).

The hosts are coming to this match after losing to leaders Puebla in the last round. Despite the initial goal from Juan Escobar, Puebla turned things around with a triplet from Fernando Aristigueta. Now Cruz Azul are sixth in the standings.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM couldn't play their match against Mazatlan due to the Queretaro tragedy. They are coming to this match in the 8th place of the table with eleven points so far. They have lost one and drew two of their last three matches.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM will face each other on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Estadio Azteca. They met for the last time in November for the 2021 Apertura tournament and the match ended up in a 4-3 win for Pumas.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM

The match between Cruz Azul and Pumas UNAM for Matchday 10 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played Saturday, March 12, 2022 will be available for broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.