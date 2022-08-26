Cruz Azul and Queretaro face off on Saturday, August 27, on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here, you will find everything you need to know, such as the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura will bring us a game between teams desperate to bounce back. Cruz Azul welcome Queretaro to the iconic Estadio Azteca on Saturday, August 27, aiming to get back to winning ways. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch the game in the US, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

La Maquina Cementera are the biggest disappointment of the season as they sit 17th with only eight points after ten games. Things have not gone as expected under Diego Aguirre, who lost his job in the wake of his team's poor outings.

The upcoming fixture is a must-win for Cruz Azul, who will have interim coach Raul Gutierrez at the helm. The visitors are the only team below them this campaign, as Queretaro are bottom of the table with seven points.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Time: 6 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 6 PM

CT: 5 PM

MT: 4 PM

PT: 3 PM

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Storylines

Cruz Azul head into this game aiming to end a four-game losing streak. Last time out, the Cementeros were destroyed 7-0 by Club America, which resulted in Aguirre's firing. Shortly after winning their first game of the season against Tijuana, Queretaro also lost to the Aguilas.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Queretaro in the US

The game to be played between Cruz Azul and Queretaro on Matchday 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro: Predictions and Odds

Bookmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this game. FanDuel sees Cruz Azul as heavy favorites with -125 odds, while Queretaro have +320 and a draw would result in a +260 payout.

FanDuel Cruz Azul -125 Tie +260 Queretaro +320

* Odds via FanDuel.