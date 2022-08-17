Cruz Azul play Tijuana for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in the US

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Tijuana in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on August 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The home team knows the middle of the season is a crucial part to win games. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Cruz Azul are desperate in the 16th spot of the standings with a negative record of 2-2-4 and a couple of recent losses that further compromise their situation in the first stage of the Mexican league.

Tijuana are underdogs but they have a better record than the home team, three wins, two draws and three losses in the 7th spot of the standings. The most recent game for Tijuana was a draw against Puebla at home.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Storylines

Cruz Azul won only one game in the last five weeks against Necaxa, while the other four games were two losses and two draws. The last two weeks were a disaster for Cruz Azul, they lost against Santos Laguna 0-4 and against Toluca 2-3. The worst of all is that Cruz Azul's record at home is negative with 1-1-2.

Tijuana are fighting hard to stay in a good spot to reach the playoffs and so far that fight has been worth it since they are in the 7th spot of the table with 3-2-3 and 11 points. Tijuana are usually underdogs but things have changed. They tied a recent game against Puebla 3-3.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Tijuana in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by ViX+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are favorites at home to win this game with 1.93 odds that will pay $193 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have home advantage but the visitors have a better record. Tijuana are underdog with 3.80 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 1.93.

BetMGM Cruz Azul 1.93 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Tijuana 3.80

* Odds via BetMGM.