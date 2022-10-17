Crystal Palace will receive Wolverhampton for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.
It will be an important duel in the fight for relegation. On the local side, they come from a goalless draw against Leicester, another direct rival in the fight not to lose the category. With the point obtained from that tie, they reached 10, just 2 more than Southampton, the last to enter the relegation zone. They definitely need points.
The same thing happens to their rivals. Wolverhampton come from a 1-0 victory against another direct rival like Nottingham Forest, which allowed them to reach 9 points and leave the relegation zone. Logically, the difference with Southampton is only 1 point and they need to keep winning if they want to get away from such an uncomfortable position.
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Kick-Off Time
Crystal Palace will play against Wolves for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, October 18 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in south London, England.
Argentina: 4:15 PM
Australia: 5:15 AM (October 19)
Bangladesh: 1:15 AM (October 19)
Belgium: 9:15 PM
Brazil: 4:15 PM
Cameroon: 8:15 PM
Canada: 3:15 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 1:15 PM
Croatia: 9:15 PM
Denmark: 9:15 PM
Ecuador: 2:15 PM
Egypt: 9:15 PM
France: 9:15 PM
Germany: 9:15 PM
Ghana: 7:15 PM
India: 12:45 AM (October 19)
Indonesia: 2:15 AM (October 19)
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:15 PM
Israel: 10:15 PM
Italy: 9:15 PM
Jamaica: 2:15 PM
Japan: 4:15 AM (October 19)
Kenya: 10:15 PM
Malaysia: 3:15 AM (October 19)
Mexico: 2:15 PM
Morocco: 8:15 PM
Netherlands: 9:15 PM
New Zealand: 7:15 AM (October 19)
Nigeria: 8:15 PM
Norway: 9:15 PM
Poland: 9:15 PM
Portugal: 8:15 PM
Qatar: 10:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:15 PM
Senegal: 7:15 PM
Serbia: 9:15 PM
Singapore: 3:15 AM (October 19)
South Africa: 9:15 PM
South Korea: 4:15 AM (October 19)
Spain: 9:15 PM
Sweden: 9:15 PM
Switzerland: 9:15 PM
Tanzania: 10:15 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:15 PM
Tunisia: 7:15 PM
Uganda: 10:15 PM
UAE: 9:15 PM
UK: 8:15 PM
United States: 3:15 PM (ET)
Crystal Palace vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: OptusSport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Belize: Paramount+
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN2, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Premier Sports ROI 2, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: SPOTV NOW JAPAN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: astro-go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 4
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Amazon Prime Video
USA: Sling TV, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo