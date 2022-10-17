For the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Crystal Palace will face Wolverhampton. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Crystal Palace will receive Wolverhampton for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

It will be an important duel in the fight for relegation. On the local side, they come from a goalless draw against Leicester, another direct rival in the fight not to lose the category. With the point obtained from that tie, they reached 10, just 2 more than Southampton, the last to enter the relegation zone. They definitely need points.

The same thing happens to their rivals. Wolverhampton come from a 1-0 victory against another direct rival like Nottingham Forest, which allowed them to reach 9 points and leave the relegation zone. Logically, the difference with Southampton is only 1 point and they need to keep winning if they want to get away from such an uncomfortable position.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: Kick-Off Time

Crystal Palace will play against Wolves for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, October 18 at the Selhurst Park Stadium in south London, England.

Crystal Palace vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming

