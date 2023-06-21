Czech Republic U21 vs England U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2023 Euro U21 in your country

The Czech Republic U21 will face England U21 at Adjarabet Arena in Batumi on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Euro Championship Group Stage. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. No surprises here as England U21 are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far. The Czech Republic U21 have one win to this day, and one match ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on June 3, 2022, when the English won 2-1 in the U21 Euro Qualification. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the U-21 Euro.

Czech Republic U21 vs England U21: Kick-off Time

Czech Republic: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Czech Republic U21 vs England U21 in your country