Germany U21 vs Israel U21: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023 Euro U21 in your country

Germany U21 will face Israel U21 at Ramaz Shengelia Stadium in Kutaisi on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in the 2023 UEFA U-21 Euro Championship Group Stage. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group C Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their ninth overall meeting. No surprises here as Germany U21 are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far. Israel U21 are yet to win to this day, and three matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 29, 2022, when the Germans won 1-0 in a U21 Euro qualification match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 edition of the U-21 Euro.

Germany U21 vs Israel U21: Kick-off Time

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 8:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Germany U21 vs Israel U21 in your country