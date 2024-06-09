Czech Republic will face North Macedonia in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Czech Republic vs North Macedonia: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

Czech Republic play against North Macedonia in a 2024 international friendly game. This detailed preview includes information on the venue and provides various viewing options tailored to your preferences, whether you prefer conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

The series of friendly games between European teams continues, aiming to prepare for various objectives. One of these objectives is, without a doubt, Euro 2024, which is approaching rapidly. The Czech Republic are one of the nations that will be participating in this continental tournament.

To get into rhythm, there is nothing better than a friendly game. Their rivals will be North Macedonia, a team that has come very close to qualifying for major tournaments in recent years, but without success. Already eliminated from Euro 2024, the Macedonians are looking to test their team with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Czech Republic vs North Macedonia: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (June 11)

Canada: 12:00 PM

Czech Republic: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (June 11)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (June 11)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

North Macedonia: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

USA: 12:00 PM (ET)

Aleksandar Trajkovski of North Macedonia – IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Czech Republic vs North Macedonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Czech Republic: ČT Sport

France: L’Equipe Live, Foot

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1 Germany

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars, K-Vision

Ireland: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

North Macedonia: MRT Play, MRT1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: Premier Sports Player, Premier Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports