Lightning could strike twice for DC United when it comes to WayneRooney, according to an article in The Sun. The current DCU manager is being linked with a move to championship side Birmingham as their manager John Eustace could leave to take over Rangers amid talks that Michael Beale could be sacked, especially after the poor start for the Scottish giants.

Rooney took over DC United at the end of last season and finished bottom of the MLS East, with a full season in charge the former Manchester United star was able to right the ship and has DC United ninth in the MLS East and with a good chance to make the post season.

Rooney has a 13-23-10 lifetime record with DC United and is 9-12-6 on the season. When asked by the Washington Post about his contract situation, Rooney admitted he was “disappointed” he has not been offered a new contact yet and that he “misses” his wife and children.

Wayne Rooney about his DC United future

In that interview with the Washington Post, Wayne Rooney stated, “I am slightly disappointed and frustrated there has been no contact for two months. We asked about a new deal. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven’t heard back.

“Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn’t been the case. That’s frustrating because, either way, I’d rather know what’s the plan because we have to plan for next season. We need to do it earlier rather than later. The fact we haven’t heard back is probably signaling one thing, but I’m sure they’ll have their reasons for that. So, I’ll wait and see.”

When referring to his family the former Everton striker stated, “Of course, you miss the kids and you miss your wife, but it’s been as good as it can be. I’ve been settled here. The family has been settled at home. It hasn’t been an issue at all.”

As a player Rooney prematurely terminated his DC United in 2020 contract due a coaching opportunity and missing his family in England.