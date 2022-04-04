Deportivo Cali take on Boca Juniors at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors meet in a Group E game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira. The home team know of the superiority of the visitors. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Last season was tough for Deportivo Cali in Copa Libertadores they could barely collect 4 points with a negative record of 1-1-4. At the end of the Group Stage of the last edition, the team had access to the Copa Sudamericana.

Boca Juniors had a good performance in the Group Stage last season with the second spot in Group C and 10 points, the team played in the Round of 16 against Atletico Mineiro and lost on penalty kicks 3-1.

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Date

Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage on Tuesday, April 5 at Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira. The home team is going to play a big favorite, but the visitors are usually not that good playing outside of their local league.

Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Deportivo Cali vs Boca Juniors at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, Deportivo Cali and Boca Juniors at the Estadio Deportivo Cali in Palmira on Tuesday, April 5, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español