Deportivo Saprissa are ready to face LD Alajuelense in the Game 1 of the Liga FPD Clausura Finals. This Costa Rica Primera Division game will take place at Ricardo Saprissa Stadium on December 8, 2021 at 5:00 PM (ET). Two known foes meet again to play another final. Here is all the related information about this Liga FPD game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Deportivo Saprissa closed the table of the Clausura tournament in the 4th spot with 37 points, 10 wins, 10 draws and 7 losses. Good results to play in the playoffs and they won in the semifinals against Herediano.

LD Alajuelense finished in a better position in the FPD League table with 44 points and 13-5-6, also the team scored 45 goals, two more than Deportivo Saprissa during the Clausura 2020-21 tournament.

Deportivo Saprissa vs LD Alajuelense: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ricardo Saprissa Stadium, Tibas, Costa Rica.

Deportivo Saprissa vs LD Alajuelense: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Deportivo Saprissa vs LD Alajuelense: Storylines

Deportivo Saprissa have a positive record at home in the last three games against C.S. Herediano 3-0, San Carlos 3-0 and the penultimate victory of November at home against Sporting FC 5-1. But the most recent game of the playoffs was a 1-0 loss to Herdiano on the road. In the playoffs they won the first game of two legs against Herediano 3-0, but later the team lost against them 0-1 and with that they managed to advance to the final. Deportivo Saprissa are scoring an average of 3.66 goals at home in the last three games.

LD Alajuelense drew a game 0-0 against Deportivo Saprissa at home on October 30, but almost two months earlier, Deportivo Saprissa had won against LD Alajuelense 4-2 at home. The only positive result for the visitors, LD Alajuelense, against Deportivo Saprissa during 2021 was a 2-2 draw at home. LD Alajuelense won in the semifinals against Santos, the first game of that round ended with a 3-2 victory on the road and another 1-0 home victory.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Deportivo Saprissa vs LD Alajuelense in the U.S.

This 2021 Costa Rica Primera Division game for the Liga FPD will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in Costa Rica by: FUTV, TD+, Repretel, Teletica.

Deportivo Saprissa vs LD Alajuelense: Predictions And Odds

Deportivo Saprissa are underdogs at home with -1 goal line and +123 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a positive record against the visitors in the 2021 season. LD Alajuelense are underdogs with +1 ATS and +169 moneyline. The draw is offered at +233 odds. The best pick for this soccer game is: Deportivo Saprissa +123.



FanDuel Deportivo Saprissa +123 Draw +233 LD Alajuelense +169

* Odds via FanDuel.