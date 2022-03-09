PSG were comfortably in control against Real Madrid in the second leg of the 2021-22 Champions League round of 16 but Gianluigi Donnarumma made a huge mistake that was capitalized by Karim Benzema. Check out the funniest memes here.

Paris Saint-Germain were comfortable at the Santiago Bernabeu thanks to Kylian Mbappe - again. Mauricio Pochettino's men were leading 2-0 on aggregate and Real Madrid looked practically eliminated from the Champions League.

But you can never count Los Blancos out. However, Gianluigi Donnarumma didn't seem to have that in mind. The Italian goalkeeper made a huge, avoidable mistake that put the hosts back in the game.

Donnarumma took a huge risk by trying to pass the ball to Marquinhos, who was wide open, as Karim Benzema put pressure on him, the pass came really short and was intercepted by Vinicius Junior, who served Benzema a perfect opportunity to tie the game. Later, Benzema scored two more to turn things around.

Funniest memes and reactions to Donnarumma's mistake in Real Madrid vs PSG

The game got unnecessarily complicated for PSG as they could have headed into the final minutes with a comfortable lead. Unsurprisingly, social media went wild after Donnarumma's mistake. Check out the best memes and reactions.

