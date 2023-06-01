Ecuador U-20 and South Korea U-20 meet today in the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The long awaited game will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. Read here to check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in your country.
Ecuador U-20 survived Group B as second place even after starting with a crushing 1-0 loss against the United States U-20. They responded with two massive wins over Slovakia U-20 (2-1) and Fiji (9-0). That last one was the greatest margin of victory ever for Ecuador in any category at World Cups.
On the other side, South Korea U-20 finished as second place in Group F behind Gambia U-20. However, the biggest story for the Asian squad was that they eliminated France U-20 from the tournament. They’re currently undefeated.
Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20: Kick-Off time
Argentina: 6 PM
Australia: 7 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Bangladesh: 3 AM (Friday)
Belgium: 11 PM
Brazil: 6 PM
Canada: 5 PM (ET)
Croatia: 11 PM
Denmark: 11 PM
Ecuador: 4 PM
Egypt: 12 AM (Friday)
France: 11 PM
Germany: 11 PM
Ghana: 9 PM
Greece: 12 AM (Friday)
India: 2:30 AM (Friday)
Indonesia: 5 AM (Friday)
Ireland: 10 PM
Israel: 12 AM (Friday)
Italy: 11 PM
Jamaica: 4 PM
Kenya: 12 AM (Friday)
Malaysia: 5 AM (Friday)
Mexico: 3 PM
Morocco: 10 PM
Netherlands: 11 PM
New Zealand: 9 AM (Friday)
Nigeria: 10 PM
Norway: 11 PM
Philippines: 5 AM (Friday)
Poland: 11 PM
Portugal: 10 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Friday)
Serbia: 11 PM
Singapore: 5 AM (Friday)
South Africa: 11 PM
South Korea: 6 AM (Friday)
Spain: 11 PM
Sweden: 11 PM
Switzerland: 11 PM
UAE: 1 AM (Friday)
UK: 10 PM
United States: 5 PM (ET)
Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Canada: RDS App, TSN+
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Greece: ERT Sports
Indonesia: Vidio
Israel: Sport 2
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football
South Korea: FIFA+
Spain: GOL PLAY
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial),Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus