Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country today

Ecuador U-20 and South Korea U-20 meet today in the Round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The long awaited game will be played at Estadio Unico Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero. Read here to check out when and how to watch or live stream this match in your country.

[Watch Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Ecuador U-20 survived Group B as second place even after starting with a crushing 1-0 loss against the United States U-20. They responded with two massive wins over Slovakia U-20 (2-1) and Fiji (9-0). That last one was the greatest margin of victory ever for Ecuador in any category at World Cups.

On the other side, South Korea U-20 finished as second place in Group F behind Gambia U-20. However, the biggest story for the Asian squad was that they eliminated France U-20 from the tournament. They’re currently undefeated.

Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20: Kick-Off time

Argentina: 6 PM

Australia: 7 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Bangladesh: 3 AM (Friday)

Belgium: 11 PM

Brazil: 6 PM

Canada: 5 PM (ET)

Croatia: 11 PM

Denmark: 11 PM

Ecuador: 4 PM

Egypt: 12 AM (Friday)

France: 11 PM

Germany: 11 PM

Ghana: 9 PM

Greece: 12 AM (Friday)

India: 2:30 AM (Friday)

Indonesia: 5 AM (Friday)

Ireland: 10 PM

Israel: 12 AM (Friday)

Italy: 11 PM

Jamaica: 4 PM

Kenya: 12 AM (Friday)

Malaysia: 5 AM (Friday)

Mexico: 3 PM

Morocco: 10 PM

Netherlands: 11 PM

New Zealand: 9 AM (Friday)

Nigeria: 10 PM

Norway: 11 PM

Philippines: 5 AM (Friday)

Poland: 11 PM

Portugal: 10 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12 AM (Friday)

Serbia: 11 PM

Singapore: 5 AM (Friday)

South Africa: 11 PM

South Korea: 6 AM (Friday)

Spain: 11 PM

Sweden: 11 PM

Switzerland: 11 PM

UAE: 1 AM (Friday)

UK: 10 PM

United States: 5 PM (ET)

Ecuador U-20 vs South Korea U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Canada: RDS App, TSN+

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sport 2

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Nigeria

Norway: 11 PM

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

South Korea: FIFA+

Spain: GOL PLAY

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: 10 PM

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial),Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus