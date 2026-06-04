Guatemala vs Czech Republic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|Guatemala vs Czech Republic
|Tournament
|Friendly
|Date
|Thursday, June 4, 2026
|Time
|8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channels
|FS2
|Live Stream
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX
How to watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic in the USA
Fans will have more than one way to watch this exciting showdown live. In the United States, the game will be televised on FS2.
Those who would rather stream can follow the action live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX, providing several convenient viewing options.
Can I watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic for free?
Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated game live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which carry the network broadcasting the matchup.
New subscribers can also take advantage of free trials, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream offering 5 days and Hulu + Live TV providing 3 days of access.
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Match Preview: What’s at stake?
The Czech Republic continues its preparations for a highly anticipated return to the FIFA World Cup, marking its first appearance at the tournament in years and renewing the legacy of a nation whose predecessor, Czechoslovakia, twice finished as a World Cup runner-up.
Looking to build momentum and sharpen its form ahead of the global stage, the Czechs will use this friendly clash as an important test. Standing across from them is a Guatemala side that has made notable strides in recent years and continues its pursuit of a long-awaited World Cup berth.
For Los Chapines, this matchup offers a valuable opportunity to measure their progress against European competition while gaining experience that could prove crucial in future qualification campaigns.
Guatemala vs Czech Republic: Predicted Lineups
Guatemala (4-3-3): Hagen, Ardón, Pinto, Herrera, Samayoa, Saravia, Castellanos, Galindo, Mendez-Laing, Rubín, Méndez.
Czech Republic (3-5-2): Kovář, Coufal, Hranáč, Krejčí, Zelený, Souček, Provod, Šulc, Hložek, Schick, Kuchta.
Rubio Rubin of Guatemala – Elsa/Getty Images
What time is the Guatemala vs Czech Republic match?
The match kicks off today, June 4, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
Central Time: 7:00 PM
Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
Pacific Time: 5:00 PM