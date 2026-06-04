Guatemala vs Czech Republic: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 4, 2026

Guatemala will face Czech Republic at the Sports Illustrated Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. In their return to the World Cup, the Czech Republic are looking to get back in shape by facing a strong Central American opponent. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Guatemala vs Czech Republic Tournament Friendly Date Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time 8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic in the USA

Fans will have more than one way to watch this exciting showdown live. In the United States, the game will be televised on FS2.

Those who would rather stream can follow the action live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX, providing several convenient viewing options.

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Can I watch Guatemala vs Czech Republic for free?

Fans in the United States can stream this highly anticipated game live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which carry the network broadcasting the matchup.

New subscribers can also take advantage of free trials, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream offering 5 days and Hulu + Live TV providing 3 days of access.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Czech Republic continues its preparations for a highly anticipated return to the FIFA World Cup, marking its first appearance at the tournament in years and renewing the legacy of a nation whose predecessor, Czechoslovakia, twice finished as a World Cup runner-up.

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Looking to build momentum and sharpen its form ahead of the global stage, the Czechs will use this friendly clash as an important test. Standing across from them is a Guatemala side that has made notable strides in recent years and continues its pursuit of a long-awaited World Cup berth.

For Los Chapines, this matchup offers a valuable opportunity to measure their progress against European competition while gaining experience that could prove crucial in future qualification campaigns.

Guatemala vs Czech Republic: Predicted Lineups

Guatemala (4-3-3): Hagen, Ardón, Pinto, Herrera, Samayoa, Saravia, Castellanos, Galindo, Mendez-Laing, Rubín, Méndez.

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Czech Republic (3-5-2): Kovář, Coufal, Hranáč, Krejčí, Zelený, Souček, Provod, Šulc, Hložek, Schick, Kuchta.

Rubio Rubin of Guatemala – Elsa/Getty Images

What time is the Guatemala vs Czech Republic match?

The match kicks off today, June 4, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 6:00 PM

Pacific Time: 5:00 PM