Ecuador and Venezuela face off today at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito for the Conmebol 2021 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out how to watch this game in different parts of the world.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online free 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

Ecuador and Venezuela face each other today at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado Stadium in Quito in an exciting match for the 13th round of the Conmebol 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how to watch this WCQ game in different parts of the world.

La Tricolor, coached by Argentine manager Gustavo Alfaro, have been one of the surprises so far in the competition. They are in third place in the standings with 17 points, only behind Argentina (25) and Brazil (31).

Venezuela, on the other hand, know that they are already eliminated from the fight for a place in the 2022 World Cup to be held in Qatar. They are at the bottom of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers standings with only 7 points.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Time of the Game

Argentina: 6.00 PM

Uruguay: 6.00 PM

Brazil: 6.00 PM

Venezuela: 5.00 PM

Ecuador: 4.00 PM

Mexico: 3.00 PM

US: 4.00 PM (ET)

UK: 9.00 PM

Spain: 10.00 PM

France: 10.00 PM

Portugal: 9.00 PM

Ecuador vs Venezuela: TV Channel, How to watch and Stream Live Online

Argentina: TV Pública

Uruguay: VTV+

Brazil: SporTV

Venezuela: TLT and Meridiano TV

Ecuador: El Canal del Fútbol and ECDF

Mexico: SKY Sports

US: FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, Fubo Sports Network, Foxsports.com

UK: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen