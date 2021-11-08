Ecuador and Venezuela face off on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

The South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers are back for an exciting November international window. Matchday 13 will see Ecuador taking on Venezuela aiming to get back to winning ways. Here, check out the date, time, and TV channel to watch it in the US.

La Tri got off to a surprising, great start to their campaign, but they only claimed one point from their last two games (D1 L1). Gustavo Alfaro's boys are still on pace to claim a World Cup berth but in order to do that they'll need to claim revenge on La Vinotinto, who beat them in October.

But Venezuela's triumph over Ecuador may not be enough for them to challenge for a place in Qatar. They are currently bottom of the Conmebol Qualifying standings, and unless they pull off a shock again, their World Cup aspirations could be over.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Date

Ecuador and Venezuela will face each other on Thursday, November 11, at Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado in Quito on Matchday 13 of the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ecuador vs Venezuela: Time by State in the US

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela

The game to be played between Ecuador and Venezuela on Matchday 13 of the Conmebol 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App, and Fubo Sports Network.