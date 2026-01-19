Who are candidates to replace Sean McDermott as Buffalo Bills HC?

The Buffalo Bills weren’t expecting another failed attempt to get to the Super Bowl. After getting eliminated in the Divisional Round, they made a huge change by firing Sean McDermott. Now who will be in charge?

The first and more direct answer is in the Bills’ building. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady is scheduled to have plenty of HC interviews this offseason and the Bills might very well have the opportunity to keep him in. Other names like Mike McDaniel, Brian Daboll (a well-known face for the franchise), and Grant Udinski come to mind.

This is if they want to focus on an offensive-minded coach to help bring the best out of Josh Allen, who is still on his prime. Hence, the focus should be bringing a new-school, offensive mastermind. However, the Bills could go for another route.

Who are the defensive-minded coaches on the market?

McDermott was a defense-oriented head coach, and if for some reason the Bills want to keep that path going, there are some intriguing names. However, the Bills need to rush as some of these names might be off the market really soon.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers

Robert Saleh has revitalized himself as the 49ers DC, and knows the division pretty well given his past with the Jets. Chris Shula is getting heavy eyes on him after what he has done for the Rams, and the Bills could also try to poach Jeff Hafley away from AFC East rivals Dolphins.

The Bills are heading into a new era

While McDermott’s record in Buffalo wasn’t bad, the fact is that his postseason shortcomings were too much to keep him on the team. As the Bills enter a new era with a new stadium, they will also have a new head coach.

Josh Allen is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and the feeling is that he is more than capable to win a Super Bowl if given the correct coach. In fact, Buffalo becomes a premium destination because it’s not every day that there’s an opening to coach a guy like Allen. However, what is for sure is that a new era will come to the Bills, as stadium, fans, and a new head coach will surely bring expectations.