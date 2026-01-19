Bills fire Sean McDermott: What was his contract and record in Buffalo?

The NFL season isn’t over yet, and the fate of some coaches is still being decided. In this case, the casualty was Sean McDermott, who, following a painful loss to the Denver Broncos, was dismissed as head coach of the Buffalo Bills, as reported by Tom Pelissero on X.

After nine seasons leading the first team in Orchard Park, McDermott compiled a notable 98-50 record, remarkably without a single tie. His teams made several postseason appearances, where his record ultimately landed at .500. In 16 playoff games, McDermott notched a total of 8 wins and 8 losses.

The now-former head coach had signed a multi-year extension with GM Brandon Beane in June 2023, keeping them with the Bills through the 2027 season. He reportedly earned about $8 million per year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In this league, results often speak the loudest, and McDermott’s departure is undoubtedly a reflection of that. Now, the focus turns to who might emerge as the leading candidates to take over the helm moving forward.

Head coach Sean McDermott.

Advertisement

Several coaches stepped down

The NFL landscape has been completely reshaped this season as Sean McDermott joins an unprecedented wave of departures among the league’s coaching elite. The Buffalo Bills’ decision to part ways with McDermott adds his name to a staggering list of high-profile vacancies, marking the end of several eras across the league.

Advertisement

see also Bills take direct shot at referees over controversial penalties in 2026 NFL playoff loss to Broncos

This cycle has seen the exit of long-standing pillars like John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin, along with the departures of Kevin Stefanski, Mike McDaniel, and Raheem Morris.

Advertisement

Even the legendary Pete Carroll has moved on, signaling a total regime change that has left nearly a quarter of the league searching for new leadership at the same time.