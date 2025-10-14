Trending topics:
Where to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

El Salvador take on Guatemala in a Matchday 4 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Here's how fans in the USA can watch the action live, with options available on both TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedro Altan of Guatemala
© Kyle Rivas/Getty ImagesPedro Altan of Guatemala

El Salvador will face off against Guatemala on Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch El Salvador vs Guatemala online in the US on Paramount+]

This matchup carries the weight of a do-or-die showdown, with both teams fully aware that anything short of a win could derail their qualifying hopes. While a loss wouldn’t mathematically eliminate either side, it would leave the underdogs clinging to slim chances of finishing in the top two.

El Salvador enters under pressure after back-to-back defeats following strong opening wins on the road, while Guatemala arrives with two consecutive draws and a prior loss. With so much on the line and no team able to afford a stalemate, this clash promises intensity from start to finish.

When will the El Salvador vs Guatemala match be played?

El Salvador take on Guatemala this Tuesday, October 14, for Matchday 4 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Brayan Gil of El Salvador – Megan Briggs/Getty Images

El Salvador vs Guatemala: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM
CT: 9:00 PM
MT: 8:00 PM
PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between El Salvador and Guatemala will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+.Other options are Peacock, Amazon Prime Video and Telemundo.

