El Salvador and Panama will meet at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, North Carolina) in an International Friendly 2022. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream.

El Salvador will face Panama after being defeated by Guatemala 4-0 in an International Friendly 2022 on Sunday, April 24. On the flip side, Panama has not played since the CONCACAF qualifiers. The last game they played was on Wednesday, March 30 against Canada and won 1-0.

El Salvador and Panama played 47 times: 18 wins for Panama, 17 for El Salvador, 12 ties, 63 goals for Panama and 61 for El Salvador. The last time they play against each other was on Tuesday, November 16. On that occasion, Panama won 2-1

El Salvador vs Panama: Date

El Salvador and Panama will meet at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, May 1, in an International Friendly 2022

El Salvador vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch El Salvador vs Panama

It has not yet been confirmed who will be in charge of broadcasting in the US the The 2022 friendly exhibition game to be played between El Salvador and Panama at WakeMed Soccer Park. It will be announced closer to the date.



