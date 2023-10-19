Led by Jude Bellingham, some of the players of the English national team went to London’s exclusive Mayfair club to dance the night away after their win over Italy and punching a ticket to the 2024 Euros. The players bought an array of cocktails and spirits to celebrate the momentous occasion.



England will be one of the favorites for the European competition that will be held in Germany. Despite some criticism of some of the players, England finished first in their group undefeated and only giving up 3 goals in the six group matches played.



Now the time has come for Gareth Southgate to lead his team to his first major title in charge since taking over in 2016 and holding a respectable record of 56-14-19. Still, it’s not all work and no play, as England players danced the night away with great company.

How much did England players spend at London night club



According to The Sun, TV actress Emily Atack, who was photographed leaving the establishment where the players were, celebrated with the members of the Three Lions. Boxer Chris Eubank Jr was also on hand to party with the players who eventually move to a VIP area.



The minimum price at Mayfair to spend if you have a table is $2,400, some of the England players on hand to enjoy their qualification were James Maddison, Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Trent Alexander-Arnold.



The total amount spent by the England players was $43,000, a small price to pay when celebrating a 3-1 win over Italy.