England U21 and Spain U21 will face against each other this Saturday, July 8 for the 2023 Euro U21 final. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch England U21 vs Spain U21 online free in the US on Fubo]

It is the final of the Euro U21 tournament, featuring the two main favorites who have consistently displayed an impressive level from the group stage to the knockout stage. Spain U21, known for their solid performance throughout the tournament, will be one of the teams competing in the final.

The Spanish team has emerged victorious in all of their matches, with the exception of their encounter against Ukraine U21 during the group stage. However, in the semifinals they faced Ukraine again, securing a resounding 5-1 victory. On the other side, England U21 have displayed authority in their journey to the final, triumphing over every challenge they encountered. Undoubtedly, the final will present the toughest challenge for both teams as they vie for the Euro U21 title.

England U21 vs Spain U21: Kick-Off Time

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

England U21 vs Spain U21: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 3, 6play, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Molotov, W9

Germany: Sat.1

Greece: ERT Sports

Ireland: Channel 4

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1

Norway: NRKTV, NRK3, NRK2, VG+

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: RTP Play, Channel 11

Serbia: RTS 2

Spain: fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sweden: SVT 2, NRK2, SVT Play, Discovery+

Switzerland: SRF Play, Sat.1 Schweiz, W9 Suisse, ORF Sport Plus, RAI Sport 1, RSI La 2, SRF Zweig, TRT Spor, RTS 2, RTS Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Channel 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ViX.