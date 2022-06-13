England take on Hungary at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

England vs Hungary : Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

England and Hungary meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The home team must win this game to fight for the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

England's situation is ugly, the team was considered a favorite in the group on par with Germany but so far they haven't won a single game, only two draws and one loss against Hungary on June 7th.

Hungary already know what it's like to play and win against the Three Lions and if they win this game the team would be taking the first spot of the group temporarily. Hungary's record is good with 1-1-1 and 4 points.

England vs Hungary : Date

England and Hungary play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. The home team is showing weakness in the tournament and they need to win or else these poor results could affect their world cup performance in november.

England vs Hungary : Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch England vs Hungary at the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, England and Hungary at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Tuesday, June 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.

