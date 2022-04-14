The 2021-22 UEFA Europa League final is getting close as only a few teams remain alive in the race for the continental prize. Check out here what is the tiebreaker in the knockout stage and whether away goals matter.

The road to Seville is heating up as the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League reaches its most decisive stages. This tournament not only offers participant teams to fight for a continental trophy but also to clinch a berth in next season's Champions League.

This edition of UEFA's second most important club competition has been particularly special with the appearance of Spanish giants Barcelona, who have not been part of this tournament for more than a decade.

As a matter of fact, the Cules have not even participated in the Europa League under its current name before this season, as their last participation saw them play in what was called UEFA Cup. It's been a long time since then and many modifications were introduced, including a significant one regarding the tie-breaker system.

Do away goals in 2021-22 Europa League matter?

UEFA has decided to make a big change for all their club tournaments this season. The away goal rule has been eliminated from both the Europa League and the Champions League in an attempt to increase sporting justice.

Previously, away goals played a pivotal role in the knockout stages of these competitions as it worked as a tie-breaker in case teams finished tied after 180 minutes (first and second legs). But many argued that it benefited the away team in the second leg, as in case the game went to extra time, it would have more minutes to score an away goal than its opponents had in the first leg.

What is the tie-breaker in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League?

The tie-breaker in case teams finish level on aggregate is determined via extra time, which consists on 30 extra minutes split into two periods of 15 minutes each. If the draw persists, the winner is decided on penalties. This system works for all knockout stage games, including the grand final.