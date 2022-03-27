Qatar 2022 is looming around and there are only seven European teams who remain in contention for a World Cup berth. Here, check out why one of the three finals for a place in Qatar has been postponed.

The wait is over. The year of the World Cup has begun and the countdown to Qatar 2022 will come to an end soon, with only a few berths still up for grabs in the March window. Last week we got to know the newest qualified teams and in the next few days more countries will book a place in the prestigious tournament.

Four South American teams have already secured a spot in Qatar and Europe is about to see two more UEFA teams make their way to the World Cup. The European World Cup qualifying playoff finals kick off on Tuesday with two Qatar 2022 berths on the line.

With their victory over Turkey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal set up a meeting with darkhorse candidates North Macedonia, who pulled off a historic upset in Italy. In addition, Sweden will go toe-to-toe with Poland but Wales will have to wait to play the other final.

European 2022 World Cup Qualifying Playoffs: Why was a final postponed?

On Tuesday, we'll get to know which national teams claim two out of the three World Cup berths at stake. The other final, to be played between Wales and the winner of Scotland-Ukraine, will take place later.

The reason behind this postponement is the Ukraine invasion, which resulted in the postponement of the semi-final tie with Scotland in the first place. UEFA has yet to announce a new date for this game before it schedules the remaining final.

Wales have taken a step closer to the World Cup by beating Austria 2-1 thanks to a brace from Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. The Welsh national team will try to qualify for its first World Cup since 1958.