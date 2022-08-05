Everton will play against Chelsea in what will be the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Chelsea will visit Everton at Goodison Park in the Walton area of Liverpool. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Sling TV.

A new Premier League season begins and the illusions of all the teams are renewed, seeking different objectives, such as not losing the category, qualifying for the international cup or fighting to be the new champions. This season's defending champions are Manchester City.

One of the teams most likely to fight for the championship this year is Chelsea, who finished in third place last season, albeit with a 19-point difference to the “Citizens”. This year they will try to do it better, while Everton after the relegation in 2021/2022 will seek more ambitious goals such as qualifying for an international cup.

Everton vs Chelsea: Kick-Off Time

Everton will play against Chelsea for the Matchday 1 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, August 6 at the Goodison Park in the Walton area of Liverpool, England.

Australia: 2:30 AM (August 7)

Bahamas: 12:30 PM

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Barbados: 12:30 PM

Belize: 10:30 AM

Botswana: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Brunei: 12:30 AM (August 7)

Burundi: 6:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Eswatini: 6:30 PM

Ethiopia: 7:30 PM

Fiji: 4:30 AM (August 7)

France: 6:30 PM

Gambia: 4:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Lesotho: 6:30 PM

Liberia: 4:30 PM

Malawi: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (August 7)

Mauritius: 6:30 PM

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Namibia: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (August 7)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Pakistan: 9:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Rwanda: 6:30 PM

Sierra Leone: 4:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (August 7)

Solomon Islands: 3:30 AM (August 7)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Sudan: 6:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sri Lanka: 10 PM

Sudan: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Zambia: 5:30 PM

Zimbabwe: 5:30 PM

Everton vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados: Csport.tv

Belize: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

Brunei: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Burundi: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Fiji: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Pacific

France: Canal+ France, Free

Gambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

India: Hotstar VIP, Star Sports 3 Asia, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Lesotho: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Malta: TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Mexico: Paramount+

Namibia: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, 232 Hub Premier 2

Salomon Islands: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Sudan: DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN

Sri Lanka: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 3 Asia

Sudan: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Eswatini: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

UK: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

Unites States: Sling TV

Zambia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

