Famalicao will play against Porto this Saturday, May 20 for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Primeira Liga has its champions almost assured. Benfica, with 83 points, needs the victory to keep the title. At this moment the only team that could stop them, and that is Porto, who are 4 points below with only 2 Matchdays left to finish the tournament.
They need the victory and that Benfica does not win to reach the final Matchday with chances to keep the title. Their rivals will be Famalicao, who currently sits in 8th place with 43 points. They are not fighting for qualification to the cups nor are they complicated with relegation, so they are only waiting for the end of the season.
Famalicao vs Porto: Kick-Off Time
Australia: 7:30 AM (May 21)
Brazil: 4:30 PM
Canada: 3:30 PM
France: 9:30 PM
Germany: 9:30 PM
Greece: 10:30 PM
India: 1:00 AM (May 21)
Indonesia: 3:30 AM (May 21)
Ireland: 8:30 PM
Israel: 10:30 PM
Netherlands: 9:30 PM
Philippines: 3:30 AM (May 21)
Poland: 9:30 PM
Portugal: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 9:30 PM
South Africa: 9:30 PM
Spain: 9:30 PM
Sweden: 9:30 PM
Switzerland: 9:30 PM
UK: 8:30 PM
United States: 3:30 PM (ET)
Famalicao vs Porto: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: RTPi
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, RTPi, GUIGO, ESPN2
Canada: RTPi
France: RMC Sport live, RTPi, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, RTPi, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
International: Bet365, GOLTV Play, Onefootball
Israel: Sports 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Tennis
Philippines: RTPi
Poland: RTPi, Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, RTP Africa, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
Sweden: C More Mix, C More Sweden, RTPi
Switzerland: sportdigital, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra, DAZN, RTPi
United Kingdom: Viaplay Xtra, RTPi, Viaplay UK
USA: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, RTPi