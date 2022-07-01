FC Dallas and Inter Miami face each other at Toyota Stadium in a match for the Week 18 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

FC Dallas and Inter Miami will clash at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, in Week 18 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer match in the US. For example, if you are in the United States, tune in on fuboTV.

This will be their second overall meeting. At the moment, FC Dallas are the lone favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed in their only matchup so far. Inter Miami are yet to celebrate a victory, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on October 29, 2020, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for the Burn at home in Frisco in the 2020 MLS regular season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022 MLS season.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Date

The 2022 MLS Regular Season Week 18 game between FC Dallas and Inter Miami will be played on Monday, July 4, 2022, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch FC Dallas vs Inter Miami in MLS Regular Season 2022

The game to be played between FC Dallas and Inter Miami on the Week 18 of the 2022 MLS regular season, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ESPN+, KTXA Dallas, my33 WBFS TV, fcdallas.com, Inter Miami App, KMPX 29.

