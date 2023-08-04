FIFA continues to prepare for the 2026 World Cup with new office in Miami

With the 2026 World Cup less than three years away from us, FIFA is preparing in the best possible way for a tournament that could be legendary. The governing body confirmed World Soccer Talk in an exclusive interview it has opened a new office in Miami, Florida.

“As part of ongoing preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, set to be the largest and most exciting sporting event in the world, FIFA has opened an office in Miami,” a FIFA spokesperson told World Soccer Talk.

Located in the suburb of Coral Gables, it will be a strategic space with the upcoming World Cup taking place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For the first time, 48 national teams will battle it out for the ultimate glory.

Soccer continues to grow in Miami

FIFA’s decision to open offices in Miami is a testament to the growth of this city as a landing spot for the biggest players, teams and soccer organizations on Earth.

While Messi is revolutionizing MLS with his presence at Inter Miami, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) has plans to open a training center as part of an exciting project in the United States.