FIFA launches new annual club tournament starting in 2024

In 2023, FIFA unveiled plans for a new annual club tournament set to debut in 2024. This event, known as the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA, will bring together top club champions from around the world. The competition will feature winners from each confederation’s premier club tournaments, culminating in a final match between the UEFA Champions League champion and the victor of an intercontinental play-off.

The tournament will be divided into two main stages. In Stage A, two rounds will be played. Initially, the winners of the AFC Champions League and the CAF Champions League will face off against the OFC Champions League winners. This match will be hosted at one of the competing teams’ home stadiums, determined by a draw, which will alternate annually. The team emerging victorious will then travel to play against the remaining AFC or CAF champions.

In Stage B, the winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup will compete against the CONMEBOL Libertadores champions. The venue for this match will be at one of the participating teams’ home stadiums. The host for the first edition of this match will be decided by a draw, and the hosting rights will switch each year thereafter.

Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA format

Following these stages, the winners will advance to a play-off round. This match will be held at a neutral location, and the winner will secure a spot in the final. The play-off match is scheduled to occur on December 14, 2024.

The final of the competition will also be held at the same neutral venue as the play-off. The two teams competing will be the play-off winner and the UEFA Champions League winner. The match is set for December 18, 2024, and the winner will be crowned as the inaugural champion of the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA.

FIFA will coordinate the scheduling of the initial stages in consultation with the participating clubs and confederations to ensure smooth organization. This new tournament aims to showcase the best club teams globally and provide an exciting end-of-year event for football fans worldwide.

FIFA also stated that the new Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA is a separate event from the old Copa Intercontinental that was discontinued in 2004.