FIFA launches new annual club tournament starting in 2024

Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA to feature global club champions with a final match at a neutral venue.

General view inside the stadium as a sign with the FIFA logo can be seen prior to the Women's group C match between Spain and Japan
© Robert Cianflone/Getty ImagesGeneral view inside the stadium as a sign with the FIFA logo can be seen prior to the Women's group C match between Spain and Japan

By Kelvin Loyola

In 2023, FIFA unveiled plans for a new annual club tournament set to debut in 2024. This event, known as the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA, will bring together top club champions from around the world. The competition will feature winners from each confederation’s premier club tournaments, culminating in a final match between the UEFA Champions League champion and the victor of an intercontinental play-off.

The tournament will be divided into two main stages. In Stage A, two rounds will be played. Initially, the winners of the AFC Champions League and the CAF Champions League will face off against the OFC Champions League winners. This match will be hosted at one of the competing teams’ home stadiums, determined by a draw, which will alternate annually. The team emerging victorious will then travel to play against the remaining AFC or CAF champions.

In Stage B, the winners of the Concacaf Champions Cup will compete against the CONMEBOL Libertadores champions. The venue for this match will be at one of the participating teams’ home stadiums. The host for the first edition of this match will be decided by a draw, and the hosting rights will switch each year thereafter.

Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA format 

Following these stages, the winners will advance to a play-off round. This match will be held at a neutral location, and the winner will secure a spot in the final. The play-off match is scheduled to occur on December 14, 2024.

The final of the competition will also be held at the same neutral venue as the play-off. The two teams competing will be the play-off winner and the UEFA Champions League winner. The match is set for December 18, 2024, and the winner will be crowned as the inaugural champion of the Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA.

View of the FIFA logo on a flag

View of the FIFA logo on a flag

FIFA will coordinate the scheduling of the initial stages in consultation with the participating clubs and confederations to ensure smooth organization. This new tournament aims to showcase the best club teams globally and provide an exciting end-of-year event for football fans worldwide.

FIFA also stated that the new Coupe Intercontinentale de la FIFA is a separate event from the old Copa Intercontinental that was discontinued in 2004. 

Kelvin Loyola

Kelvin Loyola is a seasoned content writer and journalist at Bolavip, boasting over 15 years of experience in sports journalism and marketing. He has covered a wide array of sports including the USMNT, MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Liga MX, as well as the NBA, MLB, NHL, and various entertainment topics. Prior to his journalism and marketing career, Kelvin worked in post-production, contributing to numerous movie, television, and digital projects. He also brings expertise in project management, social media, and web development. A graduate of Queens College with a degree in Media Studies, Kelvin is bilingual, fluent in both English and Spanish. His passions extend beyond his career to include soccer, marketing, photography, surfing, and pop culture, particularly comics.

