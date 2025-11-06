Trending topics:
Lionel Messi headlines Argentina squad for November with new names and a notable absence

Argentina release their official squad list for the November friendlies, with Lionel Messi leading the group alongside several new faces — but with one key absence.

By Emilio Abad

Lionel Messi during a South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match.
Argentina are shaping up as one of the top contenders for the 2026 World Cup, entering the new cycle as the reigning champions. Preparations are already underway, and the official squad list for the upcoming friendlies has been released — with Lionel Messi once again leading the team, joined by several new faces but with one notable absence.

The international window will run from Monday, November 10, to Tuesday, November 18, featuring a single friendly: Argentina vs. Angola on Friday, November 14, at Estádio 11 de Novembro in Luanda. The match has been confirmed on the global calendar.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni unveiled the official call-up list, with goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez notably left out — a surprising omission that raises questions about the depth in that position. Meanwhile, young talents such as Valentin Barco, Gianluca Prestianni, and Joaquin Panichelli have been included, adding intrigue to the roster ahead of the match. Here’s the complete list:

