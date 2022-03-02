Fiorentina play against Juventus today at Stadio Artemio Franchi for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia Semifinals in Italy. Full exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, the preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Fiorentina and Juventus meet in for a Semifinals game, play action for the 2021-22 Coppa Italia. This game will take place at Stadio Artemio Franchi today, March 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET). It will be the first time for Juve striker Dusan Vlahovic to face his former team, although coach Massimiliano Allegri has not confirmed him in the first team yet. Here is all the related information about this Coppa Italia game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Big day for Fiorentina after winning four games in the Coppa Italia, more than their today's rival since Fiorentina had to play the first round of the tournament. Most of the victories were easy for Fiorentina with the exception of the game against Napoli which ended in extra time.

Juventus played just two games in the Coppa Italia, one in the round of 16 and one in the quarterfinals against Sassuolo. In the local league, Serie A, they have not lost a game since November 27, 2021 against Atalanta 0-1, since then the team has a total of eight wins and five draws.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Artemio Franchi, Firenze, Italy.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Storylines

Fiorentina are in good form in the Coppa Italia, four wins is a good number for a team that has a mediocre record in the local league with 13-3-10 in the eighth spot of the standings. Two games in the Coppa Italia were against teams considered favorites, one was Napoli and the other against Atalanta in the quarterfinals. But despite everything Fiorentina knew how to win the games with some defensive problems.

Juventus want to take advantage of this first leg of the semi-final against Fiorentina to win with a couple of goals and return home for the second leg with a considerable advantage. Juventus as defending champions want to do everything possible to win the title and break another record with 15th titles. In the season before, the 2020-21 Coppa Italia, Juventus won the final game against Atalanta.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Fiorentina vs Juventus in the U.S.

Fiorentina vs Juventus: Predictions And Odds

Fiorentina are underdogs at home with +185 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good record in the tournament but the visitors are the defending champions. Juventus are slightly favorites to win with +165 moneyline. The draw is offered at +232 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Coppa Italia game is: Fiorentina +185.



FanDuel Fiorentina +188 Draw / Totals +232 / 2.5 Juventus +165

