Flamengo will receive Deportes Tolima or the second leg of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Flamengo will look to advance to the quarterfinals when they host Deportes Tolima for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

The locals have the chance to define at home a series that started in the best way for them since in Colombia they were able to beat Deportes Tolima 1-0, a result that of course is not a guarantee of anything, but that will allow them to play with the confidence that a tie is enough for them to pass the round.

In the case of the Colombians, they know that they must go in search of a feat against a team that as locals have won all their games in this Copa Libertadores. On the other hand, beating a Brazilian team in Brazil is always difficult, but Deportes Tolima are confident of reversing what they did in the first leg game.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Flamengo and Deportes Tolima will be played at the Maracanã Stadium on Wednesday, July 6 at 8:30 (ET).

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Flamengo and Deportes Tolima in the United States on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

