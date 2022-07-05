Deportes Tolima will visit Flamengo for the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream this game free in the US, the match preview, information, predictions and odds.

Flamengo will receive Deportes Tolima at home looking to advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

The Brazilian team has the chance to close this round of 16 series in their favor after having won in Colombia. Although the 1-0 is not a guarantee of anything, obtaining a favorable result is essential in this Copa Libertadores. Flamengo are one of the great candidates to win this edition and little by little they begin to show why.

In the case of Deportes Tolima, they know that they must go in search of a feat. It is not impossible to reverse the result, but winning in Brazil is very difficult. Above all, when you have the obligation to win to go through the round or at least to force extra time. Likewise, the Colombians are confident that they can surprise Flamengo and they will go for a heroic victory.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 6, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Live stream: Fanatiz

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima: Storylines

These two rivals had never met until now in all of history, so the game between them for the first leg of the round of 16 of this Copa Libertadores was the first, and since it was a 1-0 victory for Flamengo with goal by Andreas Pereira, the Brazilians are the dominators of the statistics.

In this second leg, the local team will surely try to have the ball to prevent Deportes Tolima from giving them a surprise and try to score a goal that ensures qualification. The visitors may bet on playing on the counterattack, although if time begins to press, they will have to go looking for a goal that ensures they level the series.

How to Watch or Stream Live Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores round of 16 game between Flamengo and Deportes Tolima, to be played on Wednesday, July 6 at the Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; will be broadcast on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Flamengo vs Deportes Tolima: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Flamengo are the favorite with -209 odds, while Deportes Tolima have +600. A tie would finish in a +333 payout.

Caliente Flamengo -209 Tie +333 Deportes Tolima +600

*Odds via Caliente