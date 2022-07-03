For the second leg of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Round of 16 Palmeiras will host Cerro Porteño. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the Copa Conmebol Libertadores 2022

Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño will face each other in Brazil to play the second leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on Fanatiz (free trial).

The game for the first leg was predictably in favor of Palmeiras. Despite being local, Cerro Porteño could do little to contain the last Copa Libertadores champions, and they lost 3-0, a result that practically condemns them to elimination. They must go to Brazil in search of a true miracle.

The locals are calm because they know that the difference they obtained in Paraguay was quite good and now they have to play at home. Of course, you should never be overconfident, despite the fact that a catastrophe like Cerro Porteño would have to happen and could force extra time and penalties.

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Date

This round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño will be played at the Allianz Parque on Wednesday, July 6 at 6:15 (ET).

Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño

You can see this round of 16 game of the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Cerro Porteño in the United States on Fanatiz (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

How to watch Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

