Mbappe shocked Real Madrid by turning down a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu last month in favor of signing a new three-year deal with PSG. However, in spite of that, Madrid president Florentino Perez has left the door open for the Frenchman, something that he has not done even for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, appeared on the Spanish show El Chiringuito on Wednesday evening. At the beginning of the interview, he vowed not to avoid answering any of the questions that were asked of him. To his credit, he responded adequately to all that was asked of him.

Kylian Mbappe was, unsurprisingly, the primary topic that he was questioned about. A surprising development occurred during the most high-profile transfer story of the year when the French striker decided to remain with Paris Saint-Germain rather than join Real Madrid.

The decision to make this transfer sent shockwaves across the whole footballing community in Madrid, and for good reason. Perez has provided further information on how the event unfolded after the 23-year-old's decision to sign a contract with PSG that would keep him there for the foreseeable future.

Real Madrid-Mbappe: Not over?

The Real Madrid president criticized the Frenchman while also leaving the door open for the possibility of a future transfer. Given that Mbappe's deal with Paris Saint-Germain was slated to expire this summer, Los Blancos had been engaged in a drawn-out chase of the young forward.

La Liga's 2021-22 champions were certain that they could persuade him to sign a free transfer to play in the capital of Spain instead of remaining in their current city. However, they were left red-faced before the last game of the season for PSG when Mbappe revealed that he would in fact be remaining in Paris.

As a result of his signing a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 winners, the Whites were unhappy that he had rejected their offer. However, Perez has now opened the door to a move for the superstar in the future years, and Madrid have long identified the 22-year-old as a player they would want to acquire.