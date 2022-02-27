Fluminense take on Millonarios at Estádio Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Fluminense and Millonarios meet in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage. This game will take place at Estádio Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro. A relatively easy game for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The home team, Fluminense, won the first leg game against the Colombians on the road 1-2 in what was a tough game but where Fluminense ended up winning with good offensive work. In the 2021 Copa Libertadores, Fluminense made it to the quarterfinals where they lost on aggregate against Barcelona (Ecuador).

Millionaires have not played in the Copa Libertadores for four years, the last time was in 2018 but on that occasion the team could barely finish in the 3rd spot of Group G with a record of 2-2-2 overall and Millonarios could not access the next phase of the tournament.

Fluminense vs Millonarios: Date

Fluminense and Millonarios play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage on Tuesday, March 1 at Estádio Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro. The home team knows that the visitors want to play in the next phase at all costs but the advantage is in favor of the Brazilians.

Fluminense vs Millonarios: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Fluminense vs Millonarios at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Second Qualifying Stage, Fluminense and Millonarios at the Estádio Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday, March 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

