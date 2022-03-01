Fluminense play against Millonarios today for a Qualifying Stage game of the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Fluminense and Millonarios meet in the 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Qualifying Stage. This game will take place at Estádio Vasco da Gama in Rio de Janeiro today, March 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). Brazilians are willing to win this game no matter what. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Fluminense won the first game against the Colombians on the road with two goals and only allowing one. It was a relatively easy game for Fluminense who are resting while the local tournament starts in Brazil.

Millonarios had a winning streak in the Colombian soccer league before the loss against Fluminense at home with four wins and one draw. After that loss against the Brazilians, the team won a local game against Cortulua.

Fluminense vs Millonarios: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estádio Vasco da Gama, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Fluminense vs Millonarios: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Fluminense vs Millonarios: Storylines

Fluminense used a 4-1-4-1 formation with Fred as the only forward but he was replaced by German Cano in the 38th minute due to injury. Fluminense's first goal was in the first half by David Braz to tie the game, after that goal the team had to confront the Colombian defense to score a goal again before the 80th minute by German Cano.

Millonarios scored the first goal in the game against Fluminense, and the team dominated the game for more than half an hour until the Brazilians scored the equalizer in the 43th minute, exactly 36 minutes after the home team, Millonarios scored the first goal of the game . Defensive errors were the weak point for the Colombians to lose the game against Fluminense, in the 77th minute the Brazilians scored the third goal of the game and the second for them to win the game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Fluminense vs Millonarios in the U.S.

Fluminense vs Millonarios: Predictions And Odds

Fluminense are big favorites to win this game with 1.68 odds that will pay $168 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they know how to win at home and they have more rest days than the visitors. Millonarios are underdogs at 5.25 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and totals at 2.5. The best pick for this Copa Libertadores game is: Over 2.5.



BetMGM Fluminense 1.68 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 Millonarios 5.25

* Odds via BetMGM.