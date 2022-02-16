Forge play against Cruz Azul today for a Round of 16 game of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 in the US today

Forge and Cruz Azul meet in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. This game will take place at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton today, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The visitors have a relatively easy game ahead. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Forge were founded as a soccer team on May 6, 2017, making them the youngest team in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. But they have international experience within CONCACAF with several appearances in the second-tier League tournament of the confederation.

Cruz Azul lost a recent game in Liga MX against Necaxa that ended their first winning streak in the local tournament. In addition, that was the first official defeat of the year for them, Cruz Azul had not lost a game since November 21, 2021.

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Tim Hortons Field, Hamilton, Canada.

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (free trial)

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Forge won their local league, Canadian Premier League, in two consecutive seasons, 2019 and 2020. A great feat for a young team that was founded in the second decade of the 21st century, also the team ended as runners-up in the 2021 CPL season. Forge have good numbers in the confederation, the team is undefeated at home in the CONCACAF League thanks to four wins and two draws between 2019 and 2021.

Cruz Azul opened the season in the local Mexican league with three wins and a draw in what was a top start for them after failing in the first phase of Liga MX. But that winning streak came to an end with an unexpected 2-1 home loss against Necaxa. This will be the first international game of the year for Cruz Azul, they played in the last two seasons of the CONCACAF Champions League and the most recent result for Cruz Azul in the tournament was reaching the semifinals and losing to Monterrey 5-1 in 2021.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Forge vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF Champions League game for the Round of 16 will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Fox Soccer Plus. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Forge vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Forge are underdogs at home with +799 moneyline at FanDuel, they are a young team with little experience in the tournament but with a positive record at home against international teams. Cruz Azul are favorites with -525 moneyline. The draw is offered at +493 odds. The best pick for this CONCACAF Champions League game is: Draw +493.



FanDuel Forge +799 Draw +493 Cruz Azul -525

* Odds via FanDuel.