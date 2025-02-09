Tom Brady reveals the secret behind Bucs’ Super Bowl victory over Mahomes’ Chiefs and his seven rings

Tom Brady remains the most decorated quarterback in NFL history, holding more Super Bowl rings than anyone else. However, in his final championship run, he relied on an old trick to outplay Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs—one that consistently gave him a significant advantage throughout his career.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Brady explained that his key to winning Super Bowl LV in 2020 was extensive film study, a strategy he had used throughout his career. “Friday night, I just go to the film… I knew Kansas City’s defense better than they knew themselves,” the former Buccaneers quarterback said. He added that he could anticipate their moves. “I knew their body movements—linebackers, cornerbacks, safeties, their moves.”

Brady revealed that he could often predict defensive most plays whether the Chiefs were setting up for a blitz or dropping into Cover 2. “It was just like I knew the answers to the test,” he said. For the seven-time Super Bowl champion, that preparation was his ultimate advantage. “That’s where I was great—that was my magic superpower.”

One of Brady’s biggest strengths, particularly in his final years, was his ability to read defenses quickly. “It wasn’t how fast I could run, it was how fast I could diagnose what they were doing,” he explained. He also emphasized that this was how he learned to play football and how most quarterbacks should play in the NFL—but, in his view, many don’t.

Brady Only Snapped the Ball When He Was Certain

Brady also highlighted another key aspect of his game: he never snapped the ball unless he was confident about what the defense was doing. “I didn’t snap the ball unless I knew what they were doing,” he said, adding that if he wasn’t sure, he would adjust the play to prevent his receivers from being covered. For him, the game became easier because he focused on the right details as a quarterback.

Peyton Manning Used the Same Approach

During the interview, Brady mentioned Peyton Manning, noting that they shared the same “superpower.” Manning, known for his meticulous preparation, also relied heavily on film study. Former teammate Pat McAfee once revealed that while playing with Manning in Indianapolis, the quarterback would spend over 20 hours a week watching film, always searching for more information on opponents.