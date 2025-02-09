Where to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 FA Cup

Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool will face against each other in the 2024/25 FA Cup fourth round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Liverpool’s season has been nothing short of spectacular, leading the Premier League, dominating the Champions League group stage, and recently securing a spot in the Carabao Cup final with a commanding 4-0 win over Tottenham.

Now, the Reds turn their focus to the FA Cup, where they face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round. Sitting at the bottom of the Championship, Plymouth enter as a clear underdog but will look to pull off a stunning upset against the team that has been the class of English soccer this season.

When will the Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool match be played?

The game for the 2024/2025 FA Cup fourth round between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool will be played this Sunday, February 9 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard – Stu Forster/Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool in the USA

This 2024/2025 FA Cup final game between Plymouth Argyle and Liverpool will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN+.