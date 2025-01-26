FC Barcelona and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is widely regarded as one of the greatest French soccer players in history. At Barcelona, Henry was part of one of the most competitive squads in the club’s history, achieving remarkable success. Henry weighed in on the long-standing debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, sharing his perspective in a compelling way.

In a 2024 interview on The Pat McAfee Show, French legend Thierry Henry shared heartfelt words about Lionel Messi‘s arrival in MLS as the best player in the world: “I mean, you have the best player in the world. You have Messi in your league. I think that it’s the first time what I mean by the world’s best is that actually he is the one that has the title, the Ballon d’Or, or the official one, FIFA The Best…he is a freak. I played with him in Barcelona, and you know he is something special.”

Thierry Henry emphasized Messi’s uniqueness by recalling his time with him at FC Barcelona and highlighted the incredible moments that defined Messi’s career, including the iconic goal he scored against Malaga. Henry previously detailed this moment in the documentary Take The Ball, Pass The Ball.

“…If he’s got the ball on his left foot here, how do you go back with that same leg and touch the ball in the air, in between the two to make sure that guy doesn’t touch it – and then almost fail but smash it into the top corner. That’s not normal.”

Thierry Henry (L) of Barcelona celebrates scores his sides third goal with his teammate Lionel Messi during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Malaga at the Camp Nou Stadium on March 22, 2009 in Barcelona, Spain.

Thierry Henry’s impactful years at FC Barcelona

When Thierry Henry joined FC Barcelona, he was already a seasoned veteran and widely recognized as one of the greatest foreign players in Premier League history. However, Henry admitted that he had to adapt and “learn to play again” to secure his place in the team. With Lionel Messi occupying the striker role as a “false 9,” Henry demonstrated his maturity by transitioning to a winger position and embracing a new role within the squad.

While Barcelona may not have witnessed Henry at the peak of his career, his contributions were pivotal in the club’s success. He played a key role in securing Barcelona’s first and only Champions League title during his time there, as well as winning two La Liga titles, a FIFA Club World Cup, and several other honors.

Former Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi teammate reveals their special bond

Cesc Fabregas had the privilege of playing alongside both Thierry Henry at Arsenal and Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona. Reflecting on his experiences, Fabregas highlighted a unique quality that both players shared.

“Maybe when you are playing with Messi you can feel the confidence that he will make something special, but always with Thierry…I just knew we were going to win. That was the power of having Thierry there. I only ever felt this with him and Leo,” stated Cesc Fabregas on The Rest is Football podcast.

According to Cesc Fabregas, the winning mentality that defined both Henry and Messi set them apart from other players. Now the coach of Italian club Como, Fabregas emphasized that this rare mindset made all the difference during their time together on the pitch.