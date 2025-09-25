Former MLS star takes a shot at Lionel Messi’s father and Inter Miami organization

Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has transformed Major League Soccer, boosting the league’s profile worldwide and attracting top stars to the United States. But while his impact has been largely positive, not everyone is impressed with how the club is being run.

Former DC United and Atlanta United midfielder Mateusz Klich stirred controversy after making blunt accusations in an interview with Foot Truck. Klich claimed Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, plays a leading role in the club’s operations and went as far as to advise players against signing with Miami while Messi remains there.

“I don’t recommend Miami while Messi is there. It’s a disaster; people are leaving, coaches and physios are leaving. Organizationally, it’s terrible. Messi’s father [Jorge] practically runs the club. Everyone speaks Spanish and you can’t do anything without his consent. The club itself is 45-50 minutes away from Miami,” the Polish international said.

Messi’s influence at Inter Miami has been undeniable since his arrival in 2023. Shortly after signing, former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez joined the squad, reinforcing the club’s star-studded project. Now, Inter Miami are reportedly preparing to extend Messi’s contract, which could be announced in the coming days.

Mateusz Klich #43 of Atlanta United passes the ball against Nashville SC. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Klich on MLS teams and cities

After blasting Inter Miami, Klich went on to share which MLS clubs and cities he would recommend to players considering a move to the league. “I would recommend New York. Red Bull has a better stadium now, but City is also building a spectacular stadium. There are clubs like Columbus Crew and Cincinnati that have excellent stadiums and a great base, but living there is very boring,” he noted.

He also highlighted Nashville as a top destination. “I would recommend Nashville, if they have the option to go to Nashville SC. It’s a beautiful place, the capital of the country. Portland and Seattle have atmosphere, but it’s the end of the world,” Klich continued.

Finally, the Polish midfielder shared his broader perspective on MLS, praising its quality despite its reputation abroad. “It’s a great league. I didn’t think it was going to be that tough. The lifestyle in the United States is difficult, but it’s not easy to analyze MLS because for the press it’s a semi-professional league. But after training with my teammates, I realized it’s a great league,” he added.