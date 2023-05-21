Due to the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30, Lionel Messi will be able to sign with any club in the world. Given that these remaining competitions are very certainly his last in the French city, summaries of his time there have already started.

Fabrizio Romano, the famous Italian journalist, has said that the Argentine will leave the Ligue 1 champions once his contract expires. The 35-year-old’s name has been bandied around in connection with a possible transfer back to Barcelona.

The 2022 World Cup winner is reportedly being courted by Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal, who reportedly offered him a massive salary to relocate to the Middle East. What is certain is that after much speculation, Messi’s time at PSG seems to be coming to an end.

What did Ander Herrera say about Lionel Messi and PSG?

Ander Herrera, a former PSG midfielder, and current member of Athletic Club, spoke on Lionel Messi’s time with the French giants. During an interview with beIN Sports, he suggested that the club’s fixation on the UEFA Champions League has come at the expense of their star players.

“I admired Leo before knowing him and after knowing him. I admire him even more as a footballer and as a person. I understand that PSG is a club that do not have much patience. There is an obsession to win the Champions League that doesn’t help.

“And of course, I think that they’re the only team in the world that if they don’t win the Champions League, it is a failure. All other teams can have a good season without winning the Champions League, like Barcelona, for instance … But in Paris, this patience and calmness does not exist even though things take time.

“I was very close to winning it [in 2020]. One goal separated me from being a Champions League winner with PSG. It is true that you perceive that there is an obsession to win the Champions League, and in the end, who pays for it? The best players on the team. They are the ones that receive the criticism. It goes with the salary as we say.”