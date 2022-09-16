Royston Drenthe played for the Spanish giants from 2007 - 2012 and the Netherlands left back led a life of women and partying.

Former Real Madrid player ‘thought I was God’ but comes clean on off the field bad habits

Royston Drenthe was on the right track to have an amazing soccer career. The big and strong left back and left winger began his career at Feyenoord and made a huge move to Real Madrid in 2007, two years after turning pro. Drenthe caught the eye of the Spanish giants after being named player of the tournament at the 2007 Under-21 Euros.

In his three years at Real Madrid, Drenthe played 65 games and scored 4 goals across all competitions but in his last season only made 11 appearances. Drenthe saw a huge dip in form which had him cut from the side. Now nearly 10 years later Drenthe is coming clean as to what happened to his promising career.

Now, at 35 and playing for Real Murcia, after stops at Everton, Reading, Sparta Rotterdam among others, Drenthe has confessed that he was into women and partying rather than training during his heyday.

Royston Drenthe on his life of partying

Royston Drenthe spoke to AS and admitted that playing for Real Madrid got to his head, "I was twenty years old and at the peak of my career. It was my dream to walk into the Real Madrid dressing room, I will never forget that.

"But you have a life as a footballer and a life as a human being. You can mix that up to a point, but I didn't see the need to change my lifestyle right away. Now I am aware that I didn't do the right thing, that I made mistakes.

"I wasn't ready to be a pro. I thought I was God, loved women and to party too much and you can't combine that with football.

"I learn something new every time, but what happened, happened."

Drenthe has played for 11 clubs since leaving Real Madrid, his best stint being one season at Sparta Rotterdam where he scored 5 goals in 32 games. Drenthe did win 2 championships at Real Madrid during his time at the club.