Forbes put out an article on the 50 most valuable sports teams in the world, we have broken down 25 of them in order of least valued to most.

Where does your favorite sports team rank? Be it the NFL, MLB, NBA, or Soccer, these 25 teams are some of the most valuable sports teams in the world.

Each one of these teams has notoriety, brand value, and intense supporters that make them the best in their sport. While not a ranking per say here is where each one of your favorite teams ranks compared to others.

The NFL is the clear winner of highest valued sports teams with 30 of their 32 teams being on the Forbes list. Here is where 25 of the most known sports team rank on the Forbes most valued sports teams in the world!

Chelsea - $3.1 Billion

Christian Pulisic’s club Chelsea recently went through an ownership change and is now worth an estimated $3.1 billion! Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital will now have to live up to the lofty expectations of the Chelsea supporters as they look to win the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

PSG - $3.2 Billion

When you got Lionel Messi and Neymar you are sure to raise your value and PSG has done that over the last 10 years. PSG want to become a new Real Madrid of sorts, becoming one of the most dominant teams in all of European soccer.

Los Angeles Clippers - $3.3 Billion

Ballmer bought the ill-fated Clippers in 2014 and since then has been trying to get them out of the NBA cellar and into the NBA primetime. Often a little brother to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Clippers have built a solid side looking for their first NBA title.

San Francisco Giants - $3.5 Billion

It’s been a year to forget for the San Francisco Giants as they are way below .500. The Giants are a flagship team of the MLB, winning the World Series in 2014.

Boston Celtics - $3.55 Billion

The Boston Celtics is without question the second most important team in the NBA, rich with history and players that have elevated the sport worldwide. The Celtics are one of the premier sporting teams in the United States.

Chicago Bulls - $3.65 Billion

The Bulls are still rebuilding and long gone is the era of Michael Jordan and his six-time winning Bulls. The Bulls in the 90s were the biggest sporting team in the United States and one of the top in the world. Since then, it has been living off the past.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $3.68 Billion

The Tom Brady Tampa Bay Bucs are one of the best teams in the NFL and with Brady, the league’s greatest player, leading the charge besides championships the team gets major notoriety.

Kansas City Chiefs - $3.7 Billion

Still one of the best in all of the NFL, the Chiefs have Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes marshaling their offense and over 60,000 rooting for them at every home game. The Chiefs are a contender entering 2022/23.

Chicago Cubs - $3.8 Billion

The Cubs are a historic team in the MLB, over 100 years old the Cubs have had good seasons with really bad ones. Now they are under .500 and in the middle of the forgotten pack in the National League. More is expected from one of the MLB’s oldest teams.

Boston Red Sox - $3.9 Billion

The Red Sox are a team full of history in the MLB from lifting the curse of the Bambino to playing in one of the greatest cathedrals in baseball, the Red Sox and their fans have been through it all and continue to have a major say in how a season goes down in the MLB.

Atlanta Falcons - $4 Billion

The Falcons play in one of the best stadiums in the world, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but they are still in search of their first ever Super Bowl. Time will tell if they can ever truly become an elite team, but for now they have all the makings of a big team.

Los Angeles Dodgers - $4 Billion

The Dodgers are in first place in the National League West and are a serious contender to win the World Series. The Dodgers are a flagship MLB team with a rich history and an even better present, one of the biggest sports teams in the states.

Manchester City - $4.25 Billion

The Premier League champions and one of the best soccer teams in the world, the Citizens have turned it around over the last decade. From the little brother to the place to play in world soccer, Erling Haaland is the big attraction of a team that keeps on winning.

Bayern Munich - $4.28 Billion

Bayern Munich is the biggest team in Germany and a contender in the Champions League every season. The Bundesliga has basically become an invitational as to who can beat Bayern for the title, in the last 10 years, no one has.

Liverpool - $4.45 Billion

Owned partially by LeBron James, Liverpool is one of English soccer’s most historic teams, best known for their international championships over their domestic form, Liverpool continues to be a team to watch in World soccer.

Manchester United - $4.6 Billion

Not the team they once were, Manchester United is trying to get out from under, not even Cristiano Ronaldo could bring back the days of Sir Alex. The Red Devils have a new coach and a desire to return to the elite, better said than done.

Philadelphia Eagles - $4.9 Billion

Are there more passionate fans in the NFL than the Philadelphia Eagle fans? Going to an Eagles game is a spectacle all on its own. One of the best atmospheres in all of the NFL.

FC Barcelona - $5 Billion

Once home to Lionel Messi but still home to one of the biggest sporting brands in the last 15 years, Barcelona is climbing out of debt and want to make a big splash in this season’s LaLiga and UEFA Champions League as its year two of life without Messi.

Real Madrid - $5.1 Billion

Real Madrid still just edges out their bitter rivals Barcelona as one of the most valued sports teams in the world. Real Madrid continues to dominate club soccer and have one of the best teams in the world.

Los Angeles Lakers - $5.5 Billion

The Lakers are the best of the best when it comes to the NBA, winners of so many championships and home to LeBron James, while last season was not what was expected the team can still bounce back this year.

Golden State Warriors - $5.6 Billion

The Warriors have been rising steadily as one of the most valued sports teams in the world, especially considering they have a huge asset, Stephen Curry. One of the best basketball players of his generation, Curry and the Warriors are one of the hottest tickets in sports.

New York Giants - $6 Billion

Big Blue may not be the biggest or best in the NFL, but they are really popular and are four time Super Bowl champions. The last one coming in 2011.

New York Yankees - $6 Billion

The biggest team in the MLB, the Yankees have won it all in baseball and are a central piece of the fabric that is New York. The legacy of the Yankees is winning which they continue to do so today.

New England Patriots - $6.5 Billion

Has a team dominated the NFL like the Patriots when Tom Brady was their quarterback? Not likely. The Patriots are adjusting to life after Brady but still are a contender.

Dallas Cowboys - $8 Billion

Still at the top is America’s team the Dallas Cowboys. Still as popular as ever the NFL’s flagship team has a worth of $8 billion and has been in the possession of Jerry Jones since 1989 and he only paid $150 million for them.