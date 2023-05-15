Four Barcelona players who are no longer at the club would receive LaLiga medal

Barcelona have left behind many years of misery on Sunday, when they beat crosstown rivals Espanyol to become champions of Spain. It’s their first LaLiga title since the 2018-19 season, when Lionel Messi was still at the club.

Xavi Hernandez deserves a lot of credit for putting this club back on its feet, considering the financial crisis Barca have been battling with in the last few years. Now, he set the bar high again.

The Spanish manager had to make many changes in the squad, though. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for instance, had to leave to make room for Robert Lewandowski. However, all the players who left throughout the season are included in the title-winning squad.

Aubemeyang, Pique and other players who left Barca are mentioned in LaLiga champions squad

Aubemeyang is part of a group of players who despite not being with the club anymore are recognized as part of the championship-winning roster. Auba, Gerard Pique, Hector Bellerin, and Memphis Depay are all named in the team’s champions shirt.

Auba got to play eight minutes for Barca this season before leaving for Chelsea, while Pique retired in November. Bellerin and Depay, meanwhile, were sold to Sporting CP and Atletico Madrid, respectively.