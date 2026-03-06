Where to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Celta de Vigo play against Real Madrid in a Matchday 27 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid online in the US on Fubo]

The La Liga title race is tightening, and Real Madrid can’t afford another slip after a shocking loss to Getafe left them four points behind rival Barcelona. With Kylian Mbappe leading the charge, Madrid needs a statement win to stay within striking distance at the top.

However, the Celta de Vigo are enjoying a really good 2025/2026 season and pushing for European qualification, won’t make it easy in a matchup loaded with title and continental implications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid match be played?

Celta de Vigo host Real Madrid on Friday, March 6, for the Matchday 27 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Iago Aspas of Celta Vigo – Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Celta de Vigo vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Celta de Vigo and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.