Who does not remember the early years of the 21st century when the best free kicks were shared around the world using the internet and no social media at all. It's time to remember free kicks from three great players.

Free kicks are one of the most interesting things during a soccer game, but they become even more interesting when a big player like Messi or Cristiano kicks the ball. During the season the best free kicks are rated by internet users according to the tournament.

But few free kicks become popular since despite the euphoria of this type of kick, only a few are usually shared on the internet. Most of the top viewed free kicks were scored in Europe.

Today there are very few free kick specialist players as most coaches prefer players to be deadly on offense than anything else. The best free kickers are left-footed players.

Free kick throwback: Ronaldinho (FC Barcelona)

Ronaldinho was not only a magician with the ball, but he was also one of the best free kickers of the last 20 years. He used his creativity to kick the ball before the whistle and that led to referees being harsher on players if they kicked the ball before the whistle.

Free kick throwback: Shunsuke Nakamura (Celtic FC)

Nakamura is one of the most memorable names on the Celtic FC roster during the first decade of the 21st century. He played for Celtic as a midfielder from 2005 to 2009, 128 games and 29 goals. Currently he is still active at 44 years old and is playing in Japan.

Free kick throwback: Juninho (Lyon)

Juninho Pernambucano is considered one of the free kick masters of this century thanks to his incredible precision in scoring a goal with a free kick. His best years were at Lyon from 2001 to 2009. Juninho’s career ended in 2013.