Only two teams were able to establish a pair of big winning streaks from this Trophy. So far the big favorites to win this year are PSG due to their dominance in the local league for years.

The French Super Cup, also known as the Trophee des Champions, is a trophy that is disputed between the Ligue 1 champion and the winner of the Coupe de France. The original idea of the tournament comes from the 20th century when in 1949 two teams, Reims and Racing Paris played an 'unofficial game' of the cup.

In 1995 the Trophée des Champions was born and the first team to win the trophy under the new name was Paris Saint-Germain against Nantes in a game that ended on penalty kicks. PSG is the team with the most French Super Cup since 1995.

From 2013 only PSG were able to establish a stranglehold on the trophy until their winning streak came to an end with a 1-0 loss against Lille in 2021. That year they did not win Ligue 1 but the Coupe de France.

List of all Trophée des Champions winners from 1995 to today

It is evident that no other French team has been able to match what PSG have done in the last 10 years, it is unlikely that another team will be able to win even two French Super Cups in a row in the next 5 years.

Trophée des champions (1995–present) YEAR Winner Result Runners-up 1995 Paris Saint-Germain 2–2 (6–5 pen.) Nantes 1996 Match was not played due to Auxerre winning the double. 1997 Monaco 5–2 Nice 1998 Paris Saint-Germain 1–0 Lens 1999 Nantes 1–0 Bordeaux 2000 Monaco 0–0 (6–5 pen.) Nantes 2001 Nantes 4–1 Strasbourg 2002 Lyon 5–1 Lorient 2003 Lyon 2–1 Auxerre 2004 Lyon 1–1 (7–6 pen.) Paris Saint-Germain 2005 Lyon 4–1 Auxerre 2006 Lyon 1–1 (5–4 pen.) Paris Saint-Germain 2007 Lyon 2–1 Sochaux 2008 Bordeaux 0–0 (5–4 pen.) Lyon 2009 Bordeaux 2–0 Guingamp 2010 Marseille 0–0 (5–4 pen.) Paris Saint-Germain 2011 Marseille 5–4 Lille 2012 Lyon 2–2 (4–2 pen.) Montpellier 2013 Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 Bordeaux 2014 Paris Saint-Germain 2–0 Guingamp 2015 Paris Saint-Germain 2–0 Lyon 2016 Paris Saint-Germain 4–1 Lyon 2017 Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 Monaco 2018 Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Monaco 2019 Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 Rennes 2020 Paris Saint-Germain 2–1 Marseille 2021 Lille 1–0 Paris Saint-Germain 2022 Paris Saint-Germain 4–0 Nantes data by wikipedia.com

Another team that was able to win and establish a cup streak was Lyon winning six consecutive cups between 2002 and 2007, but those were other times and Lyon had big players like Juninho available.

Bordeaux and Marseille are two teams that managed to win a couple of cups in a row and before 1995 only one team could win the French Super Cup more than twice in a row, Saint-Etienne between 1967 and 1969.