Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami in July, a move that would boost the profile of the Major League Soccer and American football after he has spent his whole career playing for European clubs like Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

The multi-million dollar arrangement, which will be sponsored in part by Adidas and AppleTV, will keep the World Cup champion in Miami for the next two and a half years. In addition to the rest of the 2023 season, he would sign up for 2024 and 2025 with an option for 2026, allowing him to participate in the next World Cup.

Messi’s pay in the MLS would set a new record, at between $50 and $60 million per year. Once the 35-year-old decides to hang up his boots, he will also have the opportunity to become a part owner of the Herons.

What did Gareth Bale say about Lionel Messi’s MLS move?

Following Lionel Messi’s high-profile addition to the Miami squad, Gareth Bale has made a startling comment on the league from his unique vantage point as a former MLS player. According to the ex-Los Angeles FC winger, who retired at age 33, the pressure on clubs in the US league is lower since players and fans are more forgiving when they lose.

“It’s good, it’s a lot more chilled. Like, if you lose at Real Madrid, it’s like the world’s ended, you’re crucified. If you’re down, you go home, you’re not happy whereas, they kind of accept losing a bit more. There are no consequences, you can’t get relegated… you just lose a game and go to the next one.

“They kind of accept losing a lot better over there. They know how to lose but, every win, they celebrate like they’ve won the championship so he [Messi] will definitely enjoy it,” Bale told BT Sports.